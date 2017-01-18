Research and Markets - Global Escalators Market, 2022: Schindler, Kone, Thyssenkrupp, Dover, Hyundai, Fujitec, Mitsubishi Electric, SIGMA, Otis & Omega Dominate the $5+ Billion Market

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Escalators Market Report, forecasts that the escalators market size to reach $5,146 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Parallel escalators segment generated the largest market share in 2015 while the others segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Factors such as rapid urbanization, increase in concerns for safety, and changes in demography lead to the increase in adoption of escalators. An escalator is a conveyor transport device, in the form of moving staircase, used to carry people across different floors



The growth of real estate sector has fuelled the adoption rate of escalators in numerous industries. The escalators market is driven by factors such as need for efficient and rapid transit systems and rapid urbanization.



The market is segmented based on type, industry vertical, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into parallel, multi-parallel, walkway, and others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into commercial, public transit, and others. The market is analyzed based on four regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) along with the country-wise analysis.



BY TYPE



Parallel

Multi-parallel

Walkway

Others (spiral and crisscross)

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL



Commercial

Public transit

Others (institutional sector and residential)

Company Profiles



Schindler Group

Kone Corporation

Thyssenkrupp AG

Dover

Hyundai Elevator

Fujitec

Mitsubishi Electric

SIGMA

Otis

Omega

