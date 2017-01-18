Global Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022: BP Monitoring Devices Accounted More Than Half of the $3.69 Billion Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Vital signs monitoring market size was worth $3,694 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $5,491 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2022.

North America was the leading regional market in global vital signs monitoring devices industry. The blood pressure monitoring devices segment is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

Factors such as increase in geriatric population, growth of inclination towards home monitoring, and rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disorders and obesity, are expected to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, introduction of innovative and technologically advanced digital blood pressure monitors and finger pulse oximeters is set to further drive the market growth. However, lack of awareness about these devices in low- and middle-income economies hampers the market growth.

Among the vital signs monitoring devices, BP monitoring devices is anticipated to uphold the dominating position in the global market in the upcoming years, owing to increase in incidences of obesity, hypertension, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders. Pulse oximetry devices are projected to be the fastest growing segment, with CAGR of 6.3%, due to increase in incidences of respiratory disorders (such as COPD) across the globe.

In the end-user segment, hospitals & clinics occupied the major share of the vital signs monitoring devices market, as these devices facilitate early detection of a patients deteriorating health condition; thereby, enabling speedy intervention and diagnosis of the disease. Home environments was the other dominant end-user segment, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Key Findings of the Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market:

Based on product type, BP monitoring devices segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2015.

Digital BP monitors segment accounted for more than one-third share of the BP monitoring devices market; while ambulatory BPmonitorsis expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Amongst the pulse oximeters devices, fingertip pulse oximeters are expected to grow at a high rate as they can be easily used in home environments and do not require trained professionalforoperation of the device.

Digital thermometers accounted formajor chunk of the temperature monitoring devices market in 2015; while infrared thermometers segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to bethefastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders in this region and high disposable income of the population.

is expected to bethefastest growing region throughout the analysis period, owing to presence of ample growth opportunities in terms of unmet medical needs for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders in this region and high disposable income of the population. Germany and France jointly accounted for almost one-third of the European vital signs monitoring devices market in 2015.

and jointly accounted for almost one-third of the European vital signs monitoring devices market in 2015. North America generated the highest revenue, accounting forapproximately two-fifth share of the overall vital signs monitoring devices market in 2015, and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, growth in awareness among patients regarding cost-effective vital signs monitoring devices, and availability of advanced healthcare facilities in the North American countries.

Key Market Segments

By Product type

Blood Pressure Monitoring Device

Aneroid BP Monitors

Digital BP Monitors

Ambulatory BP Monitors

Blood Pressure Instrument Accessories

Pulse Oximeters

Table-top/Bedside Pulse Oximeters

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Hand-held Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

Temperature Monitoring Device

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Temperature Strips

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Home Care Settings

Companies Mentioned

Welch Allyn (a subsidiary of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

SunTech Medical, Inc. (a subsidiary of Halma plc)

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Masimo Corporation

Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd

Medtronic plc

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Smiths Group plc

A&D Company, Limited

