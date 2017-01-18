Research and Markets - Global Polyacrylamide Market Growth of 6.83% 2017-2021 - Analysis By Product Type & Application - Key Vendors are BASF, Kemira & SNF

DUBLIN, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Polyacrylamide Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global polyacrylamide market to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Polyacrylamide Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of polyacrylamide products for application in the water treatment, petroleum, paper-making, and other industries.

One trend in market is development of bio-based acrylamide. Vendors in the market are focusing on the development of bio-based acrylamide products to comply better with stringent environment regulations. In April 2016, BASF opened a new bio-acrylamide production facility in Bradford, UK. The company currently uses this acrylamide to produce polyacrylamide. BASF uses enzymatic manufacturing process, which gives high-quality bio-acrylamide products. This bio-acrylamide production process is also highly efficient because it consumes less energy and produces lower amounts of waste than traditional methods of production.



According to the report, one driver in market is increasing demand for EOR technology in oil and gas industry. Polymer-enhanced oil recovery techniques are used to trap the free oil present in the reservoir. Long chain molecules of polymer compounds, mainly polyacrylamide, are injected into the reservoir along with water. This increases the viscosity of the water and improves the water-oil movement by expanding the volume of the displaced liquid, thus enhancing oil recovery. Polymer flooding can increase oil recovery by 5%-30% and is a highly cost-effective technique when compared with the other EOR techniques. As the use of this technique continues to gain preference in the oil and gas industry, the demand for polyacrylamides will grow over the new five years.

Key Vendors:



Anhui Jucheng Fine Chemicals

BASF

Kemira

Shandong Shuiheng Chemical

SNF



Other Prominent Vendors:



Anhui Tianrun Chemicals

Shandong Polymer

Bio-chemicals

Sigma-Aldrich

Xitao Polymer

Zibo East Polymer

ZL Petrochemicals



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Vendor landscape



Part 15: Key vendor analysis



Part 16: Appendix



