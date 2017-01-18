Die Credit Suisse erzielt einen Vergleich mit dem US-Justizministerium im Zusammenhang mit ihrem ehemaligen «Residential Mortgage-backed Securities»-GeschäftZurich / New York18.01.2017(media.relations@credit-suisse.com: mailto:media.relations@credit-suisse.com)

Investor Relations Credit Suisse, +41 44 333 71 49, (investor.relations@credit-suisse.com: mailto:investor.relations@credit-suisse.com)

Die Credit Suisse hat heute bekannt gegeben, dass sie einen abschliessenden Vergleich mit dem US-Justizministerium (DoJ) im Zusammenhang mit ihrem ehemaligen «Residential Mortgage-backed Securities»-Geschäft (RMBS-Geschäft) geschlossen hat. Dieses Geschäft bestand bis in das Jahr 2007.

Wie bereits am 23. Dezember 2016 mitgeteilt, werden mit diesem Vergleich potenzielle Forderungen aus einer zivilrechtlichen Klageschrift des DoJ gegen die Bank im Zusammenhang mit der Verbriefung und Emission von RMBS erlassen. Die Credit Suisse wird im Rahmen des Vergleichs eine Geldbusse von USD 2,48 Mia. an das DoJ bezahlen.

Darüber hinaus wird die Credit Suisse Entschädigungszahlungen an Kunden von insgesamt USD 2,8 Mia. innerhalb von fünf Jahren nach Abschluss dieses Vergleichs leisten. Diese Entschädigungen an Kunden umfassen Zahlungen für erschwinglichen Wohnraum sowie den Erlass von Hauptschuld und Zinsen bei erst- und zweitrangigen Hypotheken. Das DoJ und die Credit Suisse haben der Ernennung einer unabhängigen Kontrollinstanz zugestimmt, welche die Erfüllung der in dem Vergleich vereinbarten Verpflichtungen zur Entschädigung von Kunden kontrollieren wird.

Die Credit Suisse begrüsst diese gütliche Einigung, die es ihr erlaubt, diese Angelegenheit beizulegen und die Interessen ihrer Kunden, Mitarbeitenden und anderer Anspruchsgruppen zu wahren. Wir konzentrieren uns weiterhin vollumfänglich auf die Betreuung unserer Kunden und auf die Erreichung weiterer Fortschritte bei der Umsetzung unserer strategischen Ziele, um eine widerstandsfähige, profitable und regelkonforme Bank zu sein.

Die Credit Suisse wird zusätzlich zu den für diese Angelegenheit bereits gebildeten Rückstellungen in der Höhe von USD 550 Mio. eine Belastung vor Steuern von rund USD 2 Mia. vornehmen. Diese Belastung wird in den Finanzergebnissen für das vierte Quartal 2016 ausgewiesen, die am 14. Februar 2017 bekannt gegeben werden.

Credit Suisse AG

Die Credit Suisse AG ist einer der weltweit führenden Finanzdienstleister und gehört zur Unternehmensgruppe der Credit Suisse (nachfolgend «die Credit Suisse»). Als integrierte Bank kann die Credit Suisse ihren Kunden ihre Expertise aus Private Banking, Investment Banking und Asset Management aus einer Hand anbieten. Die Credit Suisse bietet Unternehmen, institutionellen Kunden und vermögenden Privatkunden weltweit sowie Retailkunden in der Schweiz fachspezifische Beratung, umfassende Lösungen und innovative Produkte. Die Credit Suisse mit Hauptsitz in Zürich ist in über 50 Ländern tätig und beschäftigt etwa 47'690 Mitarbeitende. Die Namenaktien (CSGN) der Credit Suisse Group AG, der Muttergesellschaft der Credit Suisse, sind in der Schweiz sowie, in Form von American Depositary Shares (CS), in New York kotiert. Weitere Informationen über die Credit Suisse finden Sie unter www.credit-suisse.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This media release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. In addition, in the future we, and others on our behalf, may make statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the following:

our plans, objectives or goals;

our future economic performance or prospects;

the potential effect on our future performance of certain contingencies; and

assumptions underlying any such statements.

Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends" and "plans" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described or implied in forward-looking statements will not be achieved. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forwardlooking statements. These factors include:

the ability to maintain sufficient liquidity and access capital markets;

market volatility and interest rate fluctuations and development s affecting interest rate levels; the strength of the global economy in general and the strength of the economies of the countries in which we conduct our operations, in particular the risk of continued slow economic recovery or downturn in the US or other developed countries in 2016 and beyond;

the direct and indirect impacts of deterioration or slow recovery in residential and commercial real estate markets;

adverse rating actions by credit rating agencies in respect of us, sovereign issuers, structured credit products or other credit-related exposures;

the ability to achieve our strategic objectives, including impr oved performance, reduced risks, lower costs and more efficient use of capital;

the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations to us;

the effects of, and changes in, fiscal, monetary, exchange rate, trade and tax policies, as well as currency fluctuations;

political and social developments, including war, civil unrest or terrorist activity;

the possibility of foreign exchange controls, expropriation, na tionalization or confiscation of assets in countries in which we conduct our operations;

operational factors such as systems failure, human error, or the failure to implement procedures properly;

actions taken by regulators with respect to our business and practices and possible resulting changes to our business organization, practices and

policies in countries in which we conduct our operations;

the effects of changes in laws, regulations or accounting policies or practices in countries in which we conduct our operations;

competition or changes in our competitive position in geographic and business areas in which we conduct our operations;

the ability to retain and recruit qualified personnel;

the ability to maintain our reputation and promote our brand;

the ability to increase our market share and control expenses;

technological changes;

the timely development and acceptance of our new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users;

acquisitions, including the ability to integrate acquired businesses successfully, and divestitures, including the ability to sell non-core assets;

the adverse resolution of litigation, regulatory proceedings and other contingencies;

the ability to achieve our cost efficiency, net new asset, pre-tax income/(loss), capital ratios and return on regulatory capital, leverage exposure threshold, RWA threshold, and other targets and ambitions;

other unforeseen or unexpected events and our success at managing these and the risks involved in the foregoing.

We caution you that the foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive. When evaluating forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, including the information set forth in "Risk factors" in I - Information on the company in our Annual Report 2015.