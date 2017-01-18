Research and Markets - Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Growth of 5.9% - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Armacell, Inoac Corporation, JSP, PAR Group & DOW Chemical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The polyethylene (PE) foams market is projected to reach USD 6.85 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2016 to 2021. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing demand for PE foams from the automotive, packaging, building & construction, and sports & recreational end-use applications. In addition, high demand for PE foams from the Asia-Pacific region and their eco-friendly nature have contributed to the growth of this market.

In 2015, the protective packaging segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value, followed by the automotive end-use application segment. PE foams help reduce the overall mass of products, thereby making them lightweight and minimizing transportation costs. Owing to its insulation property, PE foams are widely demanded as a protective packaging material for food trays, fruit trays, tableware, and cap liners.

Based on type, the non-XLPE segment of the polyethylene foams market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Non-XLPE foam material is used to produce cost-effective cartons, thereby reducing shipping costs. It is moisture resistant, and is virtually unaffected by most industrial chemicals.

The polyethylene foams market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021, in terms of value and volume. This growth is mainly attributed to high economic growth, followed by heavy investments across industries, such as automotive, building & construction, and manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region.

One of the most significant factors restraining the growth of the polyethylene foams market includes volatility in raw material prices. This further causes fluctuations in the prices of PE foam products.

Companies Mentioned:

Armacell

Inoac Corporation

JSP

PAR Group

Sealed Air Corporation

The DOW Chemical Company

Thermotec

Trecolan GmbH

Wisconsin Foam Products

Zotefoams PLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Polyethylene Foam Market, By Type

8 Polyethylene Foam Market, By End-Use Applications

9 Polyethylene Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix

