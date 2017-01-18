Why APRI Stock Is Flying Right NowApricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) saw its APRI stock soar over 140% by early afternoon trading on Wednesday as Mexico gave market approval for an erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment.Move over "Cialis," there's a new treatment in town for ED. Or, at least, that's the news out of Mexico.APRI stock catapulted upward on the back of news that Apricus Biosciences Inc's commercialization partner, Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., gained market approval for an on-demand topical cream used.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...