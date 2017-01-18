Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for Underground Gas Storage Russia to Drive Global Capacity Growth" report to their offering.

In the global underground gas storage industry, working gas capacity is expected to grow by 16.2% over the next four years. Most of this capacity growth will be concentrated in the Middle East, Europe and the FSU. Of these three regions, Europe and FSU will account for 75% of the total capacity growth. In the FSU, Russia will drive most of the capacity growth while the UK, Italy and Germany account for 81% of the European capacity additions. In terms of capex spending, more than US$70 billion could be spent globally to build new underground gas storage facilities for stability in gas supply and to aid exports.

Scope

Up-to-date working gas storage capacity data by major regions in the world, outlook of planned capacity additions up to 2020

Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on the planned (new build) gas storage projects for the period 2016 to 2020

Planned working gas capacity additions, and capital expenditure spending by key countries and companies in the world

Regional capital expenditure spending on the planned (new build) gas storage projects by key countries and companies

Details of major new project announcements, cancelled, and stalled projects in the world up to 2020

Key Topics Covered:

1 Tables Figures

2 Global Underground Gas Storage Industry

2.1 Key Highlights

2.2 New Project Announcements

2.3 Major Cancelled Projects

2.4 Major Stalled Projects

2.5 Depleted Oil and Gas Field Type Underground Gas Storage, New Build Capacity Additions by Region

2.6 Aquifer Type Underground Gas Storage, New Build Capacity Additions by Region

2.7 Salt Cavern Type Underground Gas Storage, New Build Capacity Additions by Region

2.8 Other Underground Gas Storage, New Build Capacity Additions by Region

2.9 Top 15 Depleted Oil and Gas Field Type Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the World

2.10 Top 15 Salt Cavern Type Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the World

2.11 Aquifer Type Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the World

2.12 Other Planned Underground Gas Storage Sites in the World

3 Appendix

