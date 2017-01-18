Huawei Awarded for its Market Leadership of the Global Communications Service Provider Billing Mediation Market at the Annual Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan Awards Gala

Huawei scores a hat-trick by topping the billing mediation market leader board for the third time in a row

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Huawei Technologies walked away with the 2016 Stratecast Global Market Leadership Award in CSP Billing for the Mediation Market at the 2016 Growth, Innovation and Leadership Awards gala, Frost & Sullivan's exclusive black-tie event honoring the best and brightest across industries. The annual gala, held on Monday, September 12th, 2016 at the Hyatt Regency, Santa Clara CA, was attended by a who's who of the world's premier companies and their leaders. Mr. Wangrui joined an elite list of achievers and pioneers when he accepted the award on behalf of Huawei at the ceremony.



Click here for the full multimedia experience of this release - http://bit.ly/2gw1Y8o

Huawei has dominated the global communications service provider (CSP) billing market for the mediation segment, and continues to outdistance the overall market in terms of year-over-year growth. In addition to this, it ranks among the leaders in every segment of CSP billing. It offers a full complement of billing, policy, customer and partner management solutions that span all segments of CSP billing. Most of the functionality modules that define Huawei's billing solution are contained within the Huawei Convergent Billing Solution (CBS), including the Huawei Mediation module.

Huawei Mediation delivers convergent mediation capabilities that support any service, on any network. Designed for ease of configuration and management, it includes pre-built interfaces, templates and a web-based configuration platform to simplify integration with new network elements, services and downstream systems. Huawei Mediation is built on a rules-based engine that allows configuration of any step in the end-to-end mediation processing flow. It boasts centralized operations management for monitoring, dealing with exceptions and reporting.

"The intensely competitive global CSP billing market has more than 100 suppliers worldwide," said Troy Morley, Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics & Monetization (ODAM) Strategy Analyst at Stratecast | Frost & Sullivan. "Topping a market that is already served by 50 suppliers mediation functionality is impressive in itself; even more remarkable is achieving that feat three assessments in a row. Furthermore, Huawei has increased its market share from 20% to 22% since the last assessment."

Huawei's success is validated by the high number of customers it has acquired over the last few years, as well as its expanded billing solution capabilities for existing customers. In the months to come, Stratecast expects Huawei to continue growing by augmenting its core solution strengths in every segment of billing, including mediation.

Huawei has achieved success in the global CSP mediation market by winning new CSP customers each year, and by expanding its billing solution capabilities with existing customers. Stratecast expects Huawei's success to continue in the months to come, and for the company to keep on building its core solution strengths in every segment of billing, including mediation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Stratecast

Stratecast collaborates with our clients to reach smart business decisions in the rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive Information and Communications Technology markets. Leveraging a mix of action-oriented subscription research and customized consulting engagements, Stratecast delivers knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success.

About Huawei

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees. For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Chiara Carella

P: +44 (0) 207.343.8314

F: 210.348.1003

E: chiara.carella@frost.com