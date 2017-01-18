CLAREMONT, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/18/17 -- The highly anticipated Model Grand Opening for Meadow Park by William Lyon Homes is Saturday, February 4th, offering homebuyers the opportunity to experience this new attached home collection in Claremont -- the "town of trees and PhDs." Doors open at 10:00 am, when guests can tour the professionally decorated models showcasing modern townhome and motor court designs enhanced by open interiors, spacious great rooms; stylish kitchens; lofts and dens; and covered patios, decks and porches per plan. Furthering the appeal is a well-balanced lifestyle with access to private community recreation, inclusion in top-rated schools, and close proximity to parks and The Claremont Village's charming eateries, boutiques and galleries. To learn more, attend the Model Grand Opening February 4th or go to www.LyonMeadowPark.com.

"We're thrilled to debut Meadow Park's exquisite model homes and look forward to helping homebuyers find their ideal home design," said Lesley Pennington, Vice President of Sales for William Lyon Homes. "Join us and get ready to branch out and thrive at Claremont's most exciting new address."

Meadow Park offers six stunning 2- and 3-story attached designs with floorplans spanning from approximately 1,272 to 2,364 square feet. Interiors feature 2 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 baths and 2 to 3-car garages. Homebuyers enjoy private recreational amenities, including a lap pool, cabanas, BBQs, and a great lawn set in the center of the community. Prices are anticipated from the mid $400,000s.

Set just minutes from historic Claremont village, an array of nearby parks, restaurants, shopping and more are within easy reach for leisure, while commuters appreciate the conveniently located Metrolink station, and access to the I-10 and 210 freeways. Ontario International Airport is also nearby. School-aged residents are included in the top-rated Claremont Unified School District, which includes Condit Elementary School, El Roble Intermediate School and Claremont High School.

To visit Meadow Park, travel west on the 210 Freeway, exit N. Towne Avenue and turn right. Turn right on E. Baseline Road, then right on Bloomfield Road into Meadow Park.

The Sales Gallery will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, February 4th.

It matters who your builder is and William Lyon Homes is a company built upon a legacy of pride and integrity. A team of visionaries who are passionate about homebuilding and committed to providing a high quality homebuying and homeownership experience, William Lyon Homes has earned a solid track record for outstanding construction and customer service since 1956. The company expands its well-respected brand beyond California, Arizona and Nevada and into other market areas across the Western region with the acquisition of Polygon Northwest Homes, its division in Washington and Oregon, and its Village Homes division in Colorado. William Lyon Homes' shares are publicly traded on NYSE under the symbol WLH. For updated information and to learn more, visit www.lyonhomes.com.

Prices are effective as of the date of publication. Pricing is approximate and is subject to change without prior notice. CalBRE Officer License: 00982816.

