sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,12 Euro		-0,049
-28,99 %
WKN: A1J0YF ISIN: CA74735D1087 Ticker-Symbol: OU2A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QMX GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QMX GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QMX GOLD CORPORATION
QMX GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
QMX GOLD CORPORATION0,12-28,99 %