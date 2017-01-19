4ipnet Optimizes Wi-Fi Connectivity at Leibniz IPK Campus

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- 4ipnet today announced the successful deployment of its Wi-Fi connectivity and guest access solutions at the Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK), a nonprofit research institution and the center of the Biotech Campus Gatersleben in central Germany.

As an internationally renowned botanic genome research institution, it is essential for Leibniz IPK's Wi-Fi network to provide comprehensive coverage and reliable connectivity for its researchers. To meet this objective, the top priority of the institution's IT department was to upgrade the existing legacy Wi-Fi network to a reliable solution based on the latest 11ac standards.

"Given that we receive so many types of users on a regular basis, it is crucial for us to provide campus-wide Wi-Fi coverage and multiple user authentication methods," said Torsten Reuner, senior administrator of the institute'swireless infrastructure. After evaluating several vendors' Wi-Fi solutions, Leibniz IPK decided on 4ipnet as their final choice.

4ipnet WHG-series WLAN gateway-controllers are unique from other solutions available by integrating user authentication, role-based access policy enforcement, and centralized AP management into the same box. Furthermore, the Service Zone feature allows a single WHG gateway to simulate multiple independent virtual networks, each with their own user roles, access policies, and customized login pages.

With two 4ipnet WHG405 deployed, Leibniz IPKis able to offer Wi-Fi service tailored for individual user groups. Guestsare assigned to the first service zone and authenticated via the built-in local user-database with accounts generated using 4ipnet's WTG keypad-based ticket printer solution. The second service zoneis configured for visiting research fellows, where usersare authenticated by 802.1X directly with their home institution's "eduroam account", facilitating an even more seamless login experience. The third service zone "ipk"is reserved for the institute's employees only.

As for the wireless connectivity, IPK deployed 4ipnet's EAP757, EAP767, and OWL630 access points to accommodate the various research laboratories, lecture halls, libraries, guesthouses,and outdoor facilities. The built-in enterprise-grade features of 4ipnet APshelp IPK meet the demand of higher density environments, delivering a reliable user experience.

Up to date, Leibniz IPK is extremely satisfied with 4ipnet's Wi-Fi solution, as Mr. Reuner shared his user experience with great zeal, "Thanks to 4ipnet, we are able to implement a stable and optimized WLAN infrastructure. We look forward to completing the rest of Wi-Fi deployment with 4ipnet in early 2017."

About 4ipnet

