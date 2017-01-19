TUV Rheinland's Green Product Mark Secures GENICES Certification

Standardization sets a solid foundation to build a global network of Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) partners for the Green Product Mark

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- TUV Rheinland has pushed out the frontier of sustainability by winning GENICES (Global Ecolabelling Network Internationally Coordinated Ecolabelling System) certification for its flagship Green Product Mark. The announcement is a major step in TUV Rheinland's plan to extend the reach and scope of environmental labelling services in virtually every country and on almost every continent.

"More and more companies are placing a growing importance on certification for eco-friendly products. The newly GENICES certified TUV Rheinland Green Product Mark, which many global clients have already chosen to use, conveys that message quickly and accurately to interested consumers looking for products with less impact on the environment," said Mr Holger Kunz, Executive Vice President, Products, TUV Rheinland.

GENICES is a global system designed to enable the bilateral and multi-lateral recognition of national/regional eco-labels. The completion of the GENICES peer assessment is an important milestone in the development of TUV Rheinland's five-year old Green Product Mark.

Only products certified according to a comprehensive Green Product catalog of tests can receive the special Green Product mark. TUV Rheinland experts administer this voluntary testing by examining a whole series of aspects pertaining to safety, sustainability, and environmental impact-- from a product's energy efficiency to its carbon footprint to chemical contents to recyclability.

"Receiving GENICES certification marks the standardization of the Green Product Mark operation system and sets a solid ground for us to build up a global network of Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) partners for the Green Product Mark in the near future," he said.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded more than 140 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence with 19,600 employees; annual turnover is nearly EUR 1.9 billion. The independent experts stand for quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved labs, testing and education centres. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption.

Website: www.tuv.com