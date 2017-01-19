Swedish Match - Sale of Shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Swedish Match Cigars Holding AB (the "Seller"), a wholly-owned subsidiary to Swedish Match AB (publ), has sold in total 9,000,000 shares in Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S, a company listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen, ("STG") through an accelerated bookbuilding process to institutional investors at a price of DKK 118 per share (the "Placing").

Following the Placing, the Seller owns 9,069,906 shares, corresponding to 9.1 percent of the total number of shares and votes in STG. The Seller has agreed to a 60-day lock-up undertaking on the remaining shares held in STG.

Deutsche Bank and Nordea have acted as joint bookrunners in connection with the Placing. Erixon & Co has acted as financial adviser to the Seller.

CONTACT:

Lars Dahlgren,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Office +46 8658 0441

Emmett Harrison,

Senior Vice President Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability

Office +46 8658 0173

