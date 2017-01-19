HTC VIVE Launches $10 Million "VR For Impact" Program At World Economic Forum 2017





$10 Million Program Dedicated to Showing How Virtual Reality Can Lead to Positive Impact in Support of United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan.19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE', the leader in room-scale Virtual Reality (VR), today announced VR For Impact, a $10 Million program to drive VR content and technologies that will create positive impact and change in support of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Virtual Reality provides a tremendous opportunity to develop and share ideas in impactful ways that lead to change, and through VR for Impact, HTC Vive will fund and support content and technologies that create the most powerful experiences to transform our world.

The United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity. Virtual Reality's ability to immerse people into an experience is unmatched, and VR can drive the world to act on global issues the human race is facing. Through VR for Impact, HTC Vive is committing $10 million dollars to industry partners and content developers to create experiences that improve awareness, education, and lead to action.

"The potential for Virtual Reality to help us learn, understand, and transform the world is limitless. VR for Impact is a challenge to the VR community and content developers across the globe to help drive awareness and to solve the biggest challenges of mankind," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO, HTC. "HTC Vive will fund the best ideas using Virtual Reality that truly drive awareness and positive change in our world. We encourage all players in the VR eco-system to join as only together can we drive real impact."

"HTC is a pioneer in recognizing the work the UN has done to promote social change through virtual reality," said Gabo Arora, Creator of the UN's VR Initiative and Creative Advisor to the World Food Programme. "The Vive's room-scale VR capability can be a powerful tool for immersive storytelling, education and training; their support will empower more people to affect global change, give voices to the most vulnerable and provide access to new possibilities for the most marginalized."

"There are millions of untold stories in every crisis, especially on the front lines where much of our work takes place," said Corinne Woods, Director of Communications for the World Food Program. "HTC's support of new ways to tell important stories, and help in shaping innovation for the UN's sustainable development agenda, will build on the impact of our work and take it in new and exciting directions."

Starting today, VR for Impact will be calling for ideas at its website: https://www.vr4impact.com. The first winning projects will be announced on "Earth Day" April 22, 2017.

On Thursday, January 19th at the United Nations WFP Tent, Vive will be demonstrating special VR experiences that allow participants to step inside the shoes of others as they face some of humanity's biggest challenges and inspire you to see how storytelling, education and creativity of mankind can be reimagined.

