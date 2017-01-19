The stark and rapid improvement in the economics of big solar in the country is due to global declines in component costs, but also importantly declining EPC (construction) costs and the deployment of yield-boosting technology like tracking.

With the pipeline of utility scale PV projects growing seemingly on a daily basis, Sustainable Energy Research Analytics (SERA) believes that solar's increasing competitiveness is due to a large part to a more competitive and efficiency EPC landscape.

"A couple of years ago in Australia, there was only one solar EPC contractor, and now we are looking at close to 15," says SERA Managing Director Gero Farruggio. "So it is the increasing competition but also the increasing knowledge and experience gains which are allowing them to deliver a lower cost here in Australia."

Farruggio notes that as more companies more into the solar EPC business and hire grow their solar teams and expertise, economies of scale are the result.

A reasonably flat construction market, particularly in the wake of the receding mining boom, has additionally resulted in an EPC landscape in which companies ...

