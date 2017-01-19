My, what large resources Silicon Ranch Corp. has - and its bankroll continues to grow.

The U.S. utility-scale developer just closed its latest equity investment round with a total of at least $55 million, led by Partners Group, a global private-market investment manager. The group committed $40 million on behalf of its clients, coming on the heels of a $100 million commitment it made in April.

Joining Partners Group were other Silicon Ranch shareholders, including Greystone Infrastructure Fund. According to the company, the new influx of cash brings the total it raised ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...