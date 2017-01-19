Any news of strategic investors eyeing the solar market is encouraging, and a new partnership between New York-based financial technology company CleanCapital and California-based Generate Capital to pump USD 300 million into distributed solar is exactly that. Ok, not all of the USD 300 million is expected to go into distributed solar, but operating distributed solar projects is the short-term focus of the partnership.

It is CleanCapital's first major foray into the solar market, which is why the company has chosen to partner up with Generate Capital, which has a proven track record in financing for clean energy solutions. This particular financing facility has been given a budget of USD 300 million to acquire operating clean energy projects.

"Distributed ...

