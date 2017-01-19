It has been decided to admit the following structured bonds for trading and official listing with effect from 20 January 2017:
ISIN Name Yearly nom Payments per Currency Maturity date interest year
DK00303944 NBAB 0.0% 1 DKK 19 January 2020 73 Mexico 2020 DK00303945 NBAB 0.0% 1 DKK 19 January 2020 56 Sydafri 2020 DK00303943 NBAB 0.0% 1 DKK 19 January 2020 90 Indien 2020
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Mads Kræmmer, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=611566
