At the Davos World Economic Forum, Corporate Knights has just revealed the composition of its Global 100 index for 2017.

The PSA Group was chosen, for the 2 nd consecutive year, to join the index of The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World , which comprises the companies from all sectors whose global performance (social, environmental and economic) is the highest.

The PSA Group creates value thanks to its CSR policy: « Trust a golden opportunity

In line with clean capitalismprinciples, as recommended by Corporate Knights, the PSA Group (Paris:UG) shows responsibility in its business conduct and proves that CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is a lever for value creation.

In determining the Global 100 index, each of the 4,000 businesses analysed is compared to its peers by business segment, using indicators covering a number of areas: management of natural resources, management of human capital, financial performance and related perspectives, supply chain impact and impact of the company's activities on the environment, in particular on air quality.

For further details, see the 2017 Global 100 methodology on the Corporate Knights website.

About PSA Group

With sales and revenue of €54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. PSA is the European leader in terms of CO 2 emissions, with average emissions of 104.4 grams of CO 2 per kilometre in 2015, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

