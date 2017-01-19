Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Nevada Zinc Corporation (TSXV: NZN) ("Nevada Zinc" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Jim Beqaj to its Board of Directors.

Director and CFO, Don Christie commented on the appointment, "I have known Jim throughout his very successful career and have witnessed the positive impact he has had on the various corporations he has been involved with at both a senior management and board level. Jim brings a wealth of experience and an extensive network of contacts in both the Canadian and US financial markets. Senior management and the directors of Nevada Zinc look forward to working closely with Jim as we broaden the Company's profile with both retail and institutional investors across North America."

Upon graduation from Queen's University, Jim began his career at Wood Gundy and ultimately rose to the position of President, CIBC Wood Gundy. Jim resigned from Wood Gundy in 1996 and spent two years as Vice Chairman of BMO Capital Markets. Jim then set out on his own and founded Beqaj International a trusted advisor in human resources to the financial services industry. Jim is still actively involved with Beqaj International and he has authored two books on the process of finding the right employer and the right job.

In connection with his appointment Mr. Beqaj commented "I am extremely pleased to be joining the Nevada Zinc board at a time when the commodities cycle appears to be at the front end of a sustainable upswing. Nevada Zinc's highly prospective zinc and gold projects provide a balanced risk adjusted exposure to both base and precious metals. My objective is to broaden the Company's shareholder base and raise Nevada Zinc's profile in financial markets in order to help finance significant exploration programs on both of the Company's projects".

The Company has granted Mr. Beqaj options to purchase 500,000 shares under the Company's stock option plan at a price of $0.49 per share for a period of 5 years.

About Nevada Zinc

Nevada Zinc is a discovery driven mineral exploration company with a proven management team focussed on identifying unique opportunities in mineral exploration that can provide significant value to its shareholders. The Company's existing zinc and gold projects are located in Nevada and Yukon, respectively.

The Lone Mountain Project

While the Company maintains its highly prospective Yukon gold properties and continues to advance them, the current focus of the Company is the exploration and advancement of the Lone Mountain Project comprised of 224 claims covering approximately 4,000 acres near Eureka, Nevada.

The Lone Mountain Zinc Project is located in east-central Nevada and is easily accessible via paved and gravel roads northwesterly from Eureka where all essential services are available. The land that comprises the project includes options, leases or purchase agreements to acquire 100% interests in all properties along the key structural trend for more than four kilometres.

For further information contact:

Nevada Zinc Corporation

Suite 1660, 141 Adelaide St. West

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Tel: 416-504-8821

Bruce Durham, President and CEO

bdurham@nevadazinc.com

www.nevadazinc.com

