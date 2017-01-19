Elsevier Adds More Than One Million Figures and Tables to Geofacets, Cutting Research Time in Half for Geoscientists in Oil & Gas and Academia

NEW YORK, January 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Additional content enables geoscientists to de-risk exploration and development projects and maximize ROI more efficiently than ever before

Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services, today announced the addition of more than one million new figures and tables to Geofacets, its premier information solution for geoscientists in Oil & Gas companies and academic institutions.

The new content includes seismic profiles, stratigraphic columns, well logs, photographs, tabular data and more, and expands the ability for geoscientists to find and use geoscience information and data. Combined with its existing library of more than 650,000 geological maps drawn from nearly 100 key publications, Geofacets is a modern information solution allowing geoscientists to work more efficiently, cutting research time in half.

"With prices down and regulation up, Oil & Gas companies can no longer afford geoscientists spending up to 80 percent of their time searching for information," said Ella Balagula, Senior Vice President, Engineering & Technology at Elsevier. "Development teams need to maximize the ROI of every existing asset - meaning they need to be as efficient and effective as possible.

"From exploration to ongoing development, we are adding new content into Geofacets to help users achieve this goal and work in a more modern way "The new content will prove invaluable to geoscientists operating all over the world - from oil and gas exploration and development to academia - allowing geoscientists to spend more time analyzing and acting on information, instead of searching for it."

With this launch, Geofacets now supports a wider range of geoscientists, regardless of individual specialties or information needs. Geofacets enables geoscientists across the spectrum to answer questions about the Earth's surface and subsurface faster and more efficiently than ever. The new figures and tables will help companies quickly prioritize opportunities, reduce costs by framing analyses and confirming relevance before purchasing additional third-party data, optimize resources and manage risk. The updates will also empower geoscientists in academia to easily find relevant, current and trusted information, helping them to improve research output and educational programs.

The new figure and table content has been enhanced with metadata and fully integrated into the Geofacets search for easy discovery by location, content type and more. In addition, content can be downloaded for further integration; tables are available in XLSX format for integration with Excel, while figures are available as TIFF files - facilitating greater interoperability with tools such as Microsoft PowerPoint or GIS. The content and integration options enable users to enrich decision making through faster analyses that reduce geologic uncertainty and make interpretations more accurate - reducing the risk of human error.

The new content will be available on Geofacets from January 18, 2017.

