Last year was another record-breaking year for solar installations, as a whopping 75 GW was installed worldwide, according to market analysis group PV Market Alliance (PVMA). The figures are similar to other market analysts, who all agree that over 70 GW was installed, which was buoyed by China, who installed over 34 GW alone.

The official PVMA figures state that 75 GW was installed last year, which is up 50% from the 50 GW that was installed in 2015; a genuinely commendable effort, and one that brings the total global capacity above 300 GW.

Of course, the star of the show was China, that surpassed all expectations, by installing an incredible 34.2 GW over the course of the year, bringing the country's total installed capacity to 77 GW; now the global leader. This huge figure represents a 126% increase from 2015, and accounted for 45% of the total installed capacity in 2016.

In second spot was the U.S., where the solar market has been purring nicely, with a total of 13 GW installed. Finishing off the top three was the ever-dependable ...

