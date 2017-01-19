Heijmans NV: Zuidasdok project preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and HOCHTIEF

The Zuidasdok project has been preliminary awarded to partners Fluor, Heijmans and HOCHTIEF (ZuidPlus). The contract includes widening and partial tunnelling of the A10 Zuid motorway and expansion of the Amsterdam Zuid station. The design and construct contract is valued at approximately € 990 million (including tunnel maintenance for 7 years), of which 15 per cent for Heijmans and 42,5 per cent for both Fluor and HOCHTIEF. The Zuidasdok is a joint project of the Municipality of Amsterdam, ProRail (Rail Infrastructure Manager) and Rijkswaterstaat (Directorate-General of Public Works and Water Management).

Improvements to the A10, the junctions De Nieuwe Meer and Amstel, and the construction of the new Amsterdam Zuid station are necessary for accessibility of the Zuidas business district. Partial tunnelling will create new public space and improve quality of life in the area. Space will also be created for the new Amsterdam Zuid station to enable it to expand and become a high-quality public transport hub.

The contract is expected to be definitely awarded mid-February. Subsequently, a re-baseline phase will commence during which the project will be fleshed out further with the client. The works outside will start mid-2019. The project is expected to be completed around 2028.

This preliminary award is in line with the selective recruitment policy of Heijmans, under which major works are accepted and projects realized in collaboration with partners that have a solid track record in their field.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the working areas living, working and connecting. Heijmans is active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies.

With almost 6,500 employees and close to € 950 million in revenues in the first half of 2016, we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served our clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 155 on the FORTUNE 500 list with revenue of $18.1 billion in 2015 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow us on Twitter @FluorCorp.

About HOCHTIEF

HOCHTIEF is one of the most international construction groups worldwide. The Group operates construction in the transportation infrastructure, energy infrastructure and social/urban infrastructure segments as well as in the contract mining business. With around 44,000 employees and a sales volume of more than EUR 21 billion in FY 2015, HOCHTIEF is represented in all the world's major markets. Because of its engagement for sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006. HOCHTIEF Infrastructure, a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, delivers transportation, energy and building construction projects in Europe and in selected regions worldwide. Further information is available at www.hochtief.com/press (http://www.hochtief.com/press).



