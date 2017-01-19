Is This Bad News for Facebook Stock (FB)?Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) is currently embroiled in a strange little lawsuit that could undermine its huge investment in Oculus VR. But in order to figure out what this case could mean for Facebook stock (FB), we have to dig into the nitty-gritty details.Companies are forced to reveal all sorts of sensitive information during these types of lawsuits, so markets tend to put a spotlight on them.In this case, video game publisher ZeniMax Media Inc. claims that.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...