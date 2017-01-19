Research and Markets - Global GIS Market in the Transportation Industry Growth of 11.83%, 2016-2020 with Autodesk, Bentley Systems, ESRI, Hexagon, MDA & Pitney Bowes Leading the Way

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global GIS Market in the Transportation Industry 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global GIS market in transportation industry to grow at a CAGR of 11.83% during the period 2016-2020.

Sectors such as national government, transportation, natural resources, military/law enforcement, utilities, and communication and telecom are the major end-users of GIS. Its other uses include disaster management, finding location details, viewing digital maps, marketing, and designing facilities.

Global GIS Market in Transportation Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One of latest trends in the market is increasing demand for 3D GIS software and development of 4D GIS software. The growing use of GIS for security applications is resulting in increased development of 3D GIS software. The 3D GIS software provides better visibility and performance than 2D GIS software. Many end-users, especially the government and defense organizations, have started adopting 3D GIS software to improve the operational efficiency of security applications. Therefore, many vendors are developing and offering 3D GIS software in the market.

According to the report, one of the primary drivers in the market is development of enterprise GIS. Organizations are increasingly implementing enterprise GIS, which allows access to all geospatial data and applications throughout the organization. Organizations follow a standard and consistent methodology to address the needs of all units of the business hierarchy. To accomplish this, they adopt an enterprise GIS, which helps in sharing resources, data, and applications, as well as aiding in increasing operational efficiency. This enables better interdepartmental communication, resource sharing, and better decision-making.



Key vendors



Autodesk

Bentley Systems

ESRI

Hexagon

MDA

Pitney Bowes



Other prominent vendors



Autonavi

Caliper

China Information Technology

Google

HERE

Mapbox

Navinfo

Rolta India

SuperMap



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: GIS overview



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Product segmentation



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Market drivers



Part 10: Impact of drivers



Part 11: Market challenges



Part 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 13: Market trends



Part 14: Five forces model



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor profiles



Part 17: Appendix

