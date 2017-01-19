Research and Markets - Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market to Reach $2.85 Billion by 2021, with CMR Naviscan Corporation, DDD-Diagnostic, Digirad Corporation & GE Healthcare Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The nuclear imaging equipment market is projected to reach USD 2.85 Billion by 2021 from USD 2.25 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, owing to factors such as introduction of new and advanced products, investment for the modernization of diagnostic imaging centers, development of new radio-tracers, and increasing incidence of cancer & cardiovascular diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is further divided into SPECT systems, Hybrid PET and Planar Scintigraphy. The SPECT systems segment is expected to command the largest share whereas the Hybrid PET systems are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into oncology, cardiology, neurology and other applications (orthopedics, urology, thyroid-related disorders, and gastroenterology). The oncology segment is expected to command the largest share of the global market by applications. However, cardiac applications hold the majority share in case of SPECT applications and oncology applications hold the largest share in case of PET applications.

On the basis of end user, the nuclear imaging market is segmented into hospitals, imaging centers, academic & research centers, and other end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs). In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned:



CMR Naviscan Corporation

DDD-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corporation

GE Healthcare

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

Surgiceye GmbH

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Insights



7 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Product



8 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Application



9 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By End User



10 Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



13 Appendix



