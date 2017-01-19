MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

ICAR, Canada's ultimate motorsports complex and D-BOX Technologies Inc. ("D-BOX") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in immersive motion seating technology, are proud to announce the launch of Canada's largest racing motion simulator centre in Mirabel starting in the winter of 2017.

After months of development that brought together the passion of ICAR, the expertise of VRX Simulators and the cutting-edge motion technology of D-BOX, racing fans will finally get a chance to experience 10 state-of-the-art racecar simulators.

"This exciting new project brings together a wealth of talent, ingenuity and dedication," says Marc Arseneau, president of ICAR. "The result is an exceptional opportunity for racecar fans of all levels to hone their skills in a trailblazing motion simulator. Even better, we can offer the ability to go from a virtual racing experience to a real track in the same place and deliver a double dose of exhilaration that adrenaline junkies can't get anywhere else."

"To be able to play a role in the creation of the biggest motion simulation centre in the country is very exciting for us," says Claude Mc Master, President and CEO at D-BOX. "ICAR is an amazing complex to showcase our motion technology and offer adrenaline-seekers the action-packed thrills of racing in a hyper-realistic, next-level, virtual reality experience."

"By adding VRX Simulators and D-BOX motion to the ICAR experience, users get a very unique way to train virtually, yet they still have an exceptional feel for what it's like to drive an exotic car for real", says Yannick Gemme, Vice President of Sales, Simulation & Training at D-BOX.

These new racing simulators align perfectly with ICAR's mission to remain at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry using the latest technology.

Interested fans can get a free demo of the D-BOX racing simulator at the ICAR kiosk (level 5-14) during the Montreal International Auto Show at the Palais des Congres from January 20th to the 29th.

