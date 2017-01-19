Research and Markets - Smartphone 3D Camera Market 2015-2022: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts - Key Players are Toshiba, Sharp, Sony, Microsoft, Infineon Technologies & SoftKinetic Systems

DUBLIN, Jan 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smartphone 3D Camera Market by Technology (Stereoscopy, and Time-of-Flight), and Resolution (Below 8MP, 8-16MP, and above 16MP) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015-2022" report to their offering.

The global market is expected to garner $4.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 49.6% during the period 2015 - 2022.

The key players operating in this market include Toshiba Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, SoftKinetic Systems S.A., PMD Technologies AG, and Pelican Imaging.

3D camera in smart phones is an emerging technologies that provide enhanced picture quality and videos to end users. Currently, smart phones are integrated with 3D cameras that can sense movements, while taking pictures and enhance the picture quality. Smartphone 3D camera gains popularity among the young generation due to its attractive features such as real sensing of the object, HD clarity and improved performance. Increase in adoption of smartphone is the key driver for the growth of the smartphone 3D camera market. Whereas, high cost of smartphone 3D camera (a new technology) and limited compatibility restrict the market growth.



The global smart phone 3D camera market is segmented based on technology, resolution, and geography. The technology segment is divided into stereoscopy and time-of-flight. Stereoscopic camera technology offers precision, reliability, and high quality while capturing the exact 3D image of any object. Time-of-flight 3D camera technology can accurately sense the movement of objects, facial expressions and emotions and gives optimum picture clarity even in dim light conditions.



The smartphone 3D camera is available in three resolution namely below 8 MP, 8-16 MP and above 16 MP. Megapixel is a unit of graphic resolution of the camera that plays an important role. Picture quality is dependent upon the mega pixels for instance camera with high mega pixel (MP) will have the better picture quality and clarity.



MARKET SEGMENTATION



BY TECHNOLOGY



Stereoscopy

Time-of-Flight

By Resolution



Below 8 MP

8-16 MP

Above 16 MP

Companies Mentioned



Toshiba Corporation

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

SoftKinetic Systems S.A.

PMD Technologies AG

Pelican Imaging

