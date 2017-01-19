CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Automic Holding GmbH, a leader in business process and IT automation software. The close of this acquisition represents a significant milestone in CA's strategy. The acquisition broadens CA's solution set to better enable customers to drive digital transformation across their organizations to compete in today's application economy.

The addition of Automic adds new cloud-enabled automation and orchestration capabilities across CA's portfolio and increases its global reach. Automic's European presence, coupled with CA's broad portfolio, offers customers a comprehensive solution that complements existing technology investments and addresses the challenges of automation across the enterprise.

With the completion of the transaction, Todd DeLaughter, Automic's Chief Executive Officer, becomes a general manager reporting into CA's Chief Product Officer Ayman Sayed. The Automic organization and leadership team will continue to report directly to DeLaughter.

Under the terms of the agreement, the transaction is valued at approximately 600 million euros, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired.

CA will provide financial detail regarding the acquisition's impact to Fiscal 2017 guidance when it reports third quarter earnings on January 24, 2017.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies (NASDAQ:CA) creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy. Software is at the heart of every business in every industry. From planning, to development, to management and security, CA is working with companies worldwide to change the way we live, transact, and communicate across mobile, private and public cloud, distributed and mainframe environments. Learn more at www.ca.com.

