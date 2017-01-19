HKScan Corporation Stock exchange release 19.01.2017, 5:30 p.m.



HKScan strengthens its foothold on the Finnish beef market by acquiring full ownership of Paimio Slaughterhouse



HKScan Finland Oy has today signed an agreement on acquiring the remaining 50% of Paimion Teurastamo (Paimio Slaughterhouse) from Turku-based Wellcapita Oy. HKScan Finland acquired a 50% holding in the company in summer 2015, since which time Paimion Teurastamo has been an HKScan company.



The deal will strengthen HKScan's foothold on the beef market and support the company's target of a long-term development of the Finnish beef production chain in cooperation with its contract producers, all the way from farm to product.



Focusing on beef slaughtering, Paimion Teurastamo is based in facilities opened in 2012 in Paimio. In 2016, the company generated net sales of EUR 13.8 million and has approximately 40 employees. The deal will have no impact on the personnel. HKScan and Paimion Teurastamo have a long history of collaboration. HKScan owns a beef slaughterhouse also in Outokumpu.



"The deal we signed today supports our goal of developing our beef products, particularly in the premium product category. We look for innovations and strive to create a more consumer-focused offering both for everyday dining and special occasions. Therefore we want to undertake a simultaneous refresh across several product categories. I regard responsibly produced Finnish beef as having a strong position on the consumers' plate as part of a versatile diet," states Jyrki Karlsson, Executive Vice President, Consumer Business in Finland at HKScan.



"This deal is a part of our long-term development of our production network and domestic beef production chain. It will strengthen our position as regards beef sourcing also in southern Finland, and will offer our contract producers a more comprehensive range of high-quality services," says Aki Laiho, COO at HKScan.



HKScan is committed to responsible meat production throughout the value chain. The company works continuously to develop its operations further. Finnish laws on meat production are among the strictest in the world. In contract production the farms are committed to undertake systematic work to promote animal health and welfare and prevent diseases. They are also required to follow guiding principles regarding the import of animals and feed. The slaughtering process is also strictly controlled and supervised by trained personnel and veterinary. HKScan slaughterhouses are audited by a third-party animal welfare specialist.



