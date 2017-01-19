New partnership adds 41 new courses on the latest Microsoft technologies

Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) today announced a new partnership with Microsoft to expand offerings to include 41 new Microsoft authorized courses, designed to help IT professionals better secure their enterprise, deliver mission-critical performance, leverage the cloud, and boost productivity with Microsoft technologies. These new courses are part of Learning Tree's worldwide strategy to adopt third-party solutions to provide comprehensive, end-to-end training solutions for IT organizations worldwide.

"As the newest member of the Microsoft Learning Partner ecosystem, I am extremely excited to be able to leverage Learning Tree's global footprint, training expertise, and desire to offer learning as a service in order to support our customers' digital transformations," said Kyle Uphoff, Sr. Director WW Sales and Channels Microsoft Learning Experiences.

Learning Tree's New Microsoft Authorized Training Offerings Include:

ASP.NET MVC 4 and Microsoft Azure Web Services Training

SharePoint 2016 Training

SQL Server 2016 Training

Office 365 and Excel 2016 Training

Windows Server 2016 Training

The new Microsoft Official Courses (MOCs) will be part of Learning Tree's enhanced curricula, alongside the company's proprietary content that takes a deeper dive into more advanced skills. Microsoft Software Assurance Training Vouchers (SATVs) can be redeemed for the new Microsoft authorized courseware.

"As part of the recently announced partnership strategy to better serve client needs, the suite of Microsoft authorized courses will continue to propel IT professionals worldwide in their field and careers," said Richard A. Spires, CEO of Learning Tree International. "Keeping up with the latest versions of the most popular software has never been more demanding, and it is important that Learning Tree can provide our clients with the most current training in the latest technologies as part of their learning journeys."

Learning Tree's corps of expert instructors, as well as the "Train the Trainer" program a rigorous training program all Learning Tree instructor candidates go through to learn the latest active learning techniques was an important factor in the approval of the partnership. Learning Tree instructors who will be teaching MOC courseware will be certified as Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs).

"We are very excited about this first step in our partnership with Microsoft," said Magnus Nylund, COO of Learning Tree. "With these new Microsoft authorized courses, Learning Tree is able to provide the content our clients need, delivered by Learning Tree instructors and featuring the same quality experience Learning Tree clients expect and deserve."

This new partnership supports Learning Tree's commitment to providing full-service, blended learning solutions to IT organizations. As part of Learning Tree's new partnership strategy, these new options ensure Learning Tree can serve as the #1 provider of IT and workforce solutions for business and government organizations worldwide.

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree is a leading provider of IT training to business and government organizations worldwide. Learning Tree provides Workforce Optimization Solutions- a modern approach to delivering learning and development services that improves the adoption of skills, and accelerates the implementation of technical and business processes required to improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and Project Acceleration Workshops

Over 2.4 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content on topics including: web development, cyber security, program and project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, and more.

To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit LearningTree.com

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) is the leading platform and productivity company for the mobile-first, cloud-first world, and its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

