Research and Markets - Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2017-2021 with Skyworks Solutions, Qorvo & Broadcom Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Gallium Arsenide Components Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global gallium arsenide (GaAs) components market to grow at a CAGR of 4.26% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Components Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global gallium arsenide (GaAs) components market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of GaAs components worldwide. The report also includes a a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Market vendors expand their business, improve their market share, and gain access to new technologies through strategic alliances, collaborations, and M&As. These collaborations help provide better solutions based on the latest technologies to customers. In January 2016, RFMD merged with TriQuint Semiconductor to form Qorvo, which is one of the leading RF solution providers in the market currently. In addition, Avago Technologies and Broadcom entered a merger agreement in May 2016, and Skyworks Solutions acquired Advanced AnaIogic Technologies in 2012. The collaborations among vendors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.



According to the report, Shipments of smartphones will reach more than 2 billion units by 2020 due to the availability of low-cost smartphones in emerging markets such as China and India and increasing internet penetration worldwide. This is a significant increase from around 1.4 billion units in 2016. The growth in the shipments of smartphones will drive the demand for GaAs components used in mobile handsets, particularly GaAs power amplifiers. Smartphones currently require more GaAs content, as they need many frequency bands to accommodate 3G and 4G networks.

The increasing demand for tablets is also contributing to the market growth. Tablet shipments are estimated to reach about 430 million units by 2020 from almost 290 million units in 2016. There are many local market participants that have started introducing tablets in their respective countries, such as Micromax in India and Xiaomi in China, and the number of such vendors is expected to increase during the forecast period.



Further, the report states that the availability of alternative devices is a major challenge faced by the market. Since 2012, GaN, SiGe, LDMOS, and CMOS devices have emerged as alternatives to GaAs devices. Power amplifiers use GaN and LDMOS devices while SiGe devices are increasingly used in low-noise amplifier (LNA) applications. CMOS power amplifiers are being used in entry-level phones and are expected to be used in smartphones as well. Therefore, the end-user segments served by GaAs components are now being targeted by these alternative technologies. This could significantly lower the demand for GaAs components during the forecast period.

Key Vendors:



Skyworks Solutions

Qorvo

Broadcom

Other Prominent Vendors:



Advanced Wireless Semiconductor

ANADIGICS

Analog Devices

MACOM

Murata Manufacturing



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: GaAs wafers



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Buying behavior



Part 16: Vendor landscape



Part 17: Appendix



Part 18: Extras



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fbfzq3/global_gallium

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716