BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

19 January 2017



BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the Company)

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares for cancellation



The Company announces that it has purchased 5,600 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 302.71 pence per share for cancellation.

Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 35,927,828 Ordinary shares, excluding 5,400,000 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 13.06% of the Company's total issued share capital (41,327,828 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 23 January 2017, should use the figure of 35,927,828 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

C Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2427

