sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,437 Euro		-0,016
-0,46 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,434
3,566
19:05
19.01.2017 | 18:27
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, January 19

19 January 2017

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc (the Company)
Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares for cancellation

The Company announces that it has purchased 5,600 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 302.71 pence per share for cancellation.

Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 35,927,828 Ordinary shares, excluding 5,400,000 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 13.06% of the Company's total issued share capital (41,327,828 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 23 January 2017, should use the figure of 35,927,828 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:
C Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427


© 2017 PR Newswire