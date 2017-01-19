Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation & plc Declares Dividend

Carnival Corporation & plc Declares Dividend

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2017 --Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has announced that it has declared a quarterlydividend of $0.35 per share.

The company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend ofFebruary 24, 2017, and a payment date ofMarch 17, 2017.

Holders of Carnival Corporation common stock and Carnival plc ADSs will receive the dividend payable in U.S. dollars. The dividend for Carnival plc ordinary shares will be payable in U.S. dollars or sterling. In the absence of instructions or elections to the contrary, holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares will automatically receive the dividend in sterling.

Dividends payable in sterling will be converted from U.S. dollars at the exchange rate quoted by the Bank of England in London at12 noononMarch 1, 2017. Holders of Carnival plc ordinary shares wishing to receive their dividend in U.S. dollars or participate in the Carnival plc Dividend Reinvestment Plan must elect to do so byFebruary 24, 2017.

Carnival Corporation &plc is the largest leisure travel company in the world, and among the most profitable and financially strong in the industry. With a portfolio of 10 cruise brands inNorth America,Europe,AustraliaandAsia, comprised of Carnival Cruise Line, Fathom,Holland America Line,Princess Cruises, Seabourn,AIDA Cruises,Costa Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises(Australia) andP&O Cruises(UK).

Together, these brands operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths with 17 new ships scheduled to be delivered between 2017 2022.Carnival Corporation &plc also operates Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, the leading tour companies in Alaskaand the Canadian Yukon. Traded on both theNew Yorkand London Stock Exchanges,Carnival Corporation &plc is the only group in the world to be included in both the S&P500 and the FTSE 100 indices.

