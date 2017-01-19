The Commercial Court of Barcelona, Spain, has ordered a preliminary injunction against BossAuto Innova S.A. ("BossAuto") for infringement of the Spanish portion of 3M's European patent EP 0,954,381 B2. This patent relates to 3M's PPS™ technology that enables the efficient mixing and spraying of coatings for automotive collision repair.

The court order prohibits the import and/or manufacture, export, promotion, offering, introduction in trade and marketing of BossAuto's "BossAuto Paint System" ("BPS") and its component parts in Spain with immediate effect. BossAuto may appeal the court decision to the Court of Appeal of Barcelona. The main case will proceed for a final determination on validity and infringement of the patent.

3M's Automotive Aftermarket Division provides a comprehensive range of products and solutions to the collision repair industry, including its award-winning PPS™ technology that enables painters to mix less paint, reduce the amount of solvent used, and speed cleanup.

3M is committed to protecting its intellectual property and investments in paint spraying technologies.

