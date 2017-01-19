DRUMMONDVILLE, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/19/17 -- NAPEC Inc. ("NAPEC" or "the Corporation") (TSX: NPC) announces that its Board of Directors adopted an advance notice by-law (the "By-Law"). The By-Law requires that an advance notice be given to NAPEC when shareholders intend to nominate candidates for election as directors of the Corporation otherwise than pursuant to (i) a notice of meeting given in accordance with the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Act") or (ii) a shareholder proposal made in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

In the case of an annual meeting of shareholders, the advance notice to NAPEC must be given at least 30 days and no more than 65 days before the date of the annual meeting, provided, however, that if the annual meeting of shareholders is to be held less then 50 days after the date of the first public announcement of the date of the annual meeting, a shareholder nominating a candidate may give notice no later than the close of business on the 10th day following the date of such public announcement. In the case of a special meeting (which is not also an annual meeting) of shareholders called for the purpose of electing directors (whether or not called for other purposes), the advance notice to NAPEC must be given no later than the close of business on the 15th day following the date of the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting of shareholders.

The By-Law takes effect immediately until ratified by shareholders at the next annual and special meeting of shareholders. The full text of the By-Law is available under the Corporation's profile in the SEDAR database at www.sedar.com.

OVERVIEW OF THE CORPORATION

NAPEC is a company operating in the energy sector. The Corporation is a leading provider of construction and maintenance services to the public utility and heavy industrial markets, mainly in Quebec, Ontario, and the eastern United States. NAPEC and its subsidiaries build and maintain electrical transmission and distribution systems, solar panel farms and natural gas networks. The Corporation also installs gas-powered and electric-powered heavy equipment for utilities, gas-fired industrial power plants and petrochemical facilities in North America. The Corporation also offers environmental construction and road matting services.

Additional information on NAPEC can be found in the SEDAR database (www.sedar.com) and on the Corporation's website, at www.napec.ca.

NAPEC Inc.



Pierre L. Gauthier

President and Chief Executive Officer

819-479-7771

p.gauthier@napec.ca



Mario Trahan, CPA, CMA

Chief Financial Officer

819-479-7771

m.trahan@napec.ca



MaisonBrison

Martin Goulet, CFA

514-731-0000

martin@maisonbrison.com



