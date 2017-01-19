sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 19.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

134,45 Euro		-1,50
-1,10 %
WKN: 607000 ISIN: DE0006070006 Ticker-Symbol: HOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HOCHTIEF AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,83
134,64
23:00
134,01
134,51
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FLUOR CORPORATION
FLUOR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUOR CORPORATION49,67+0,85 %
HEIJMANS NV6,552+8,46 %
HOCHTIEF AG134,45-1,10 %