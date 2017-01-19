Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2017) - Gary Cope, President of Barsele Minerals explains the joint venture project with Agnico Eagle in Sweden.





Barsele Minerals is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, Jan 23- Feb 5, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Barsele Minerals (TSXV: BME):

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. http://barseleminerals.com/s/home.asp

