INGENICO: Booking.com Teams Up with Ingenico ePayments to Boost Global Payments Acceptance

Ingenico ePayments (http://www.ingenico.com/epayments), the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group (http://www.ingenico.com/), today announced that it has signed an agreement to provide global payment processing and conversion optimization services to Booking.com (http://www.booking.com), the global leader in connecting travelers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay. With Ingenico's global footprint and large portfolio of international cards and alternative payment products, Booking.com is able to increase the conversion rate of visits into online payments made through its platform. Booking.com will also have access to Ingenico's Elevate Business Intelligence solution for payments, which enables the company to analyze payment performance and look for ways to further optimize the payments process.

Originally founded as a reservation platform connecting consumers with available hotel rooms, Booking.com increasingly offers the opportunity for reservations to be paid during the reservation process by means of secure online payment. For suppliers, this removes the need to process the payment at arrival or departure and offers additional guarantees. For consumers, paying through Booking.com means they can use a wide range of local alternative payment products in addition to credit cards.

Accepting payments on behalf of suppliers is an increasingly important capability for Booking.com as it looks to grow its value proposition, and the company has been growing the share of reservations that are pre-paid through its platform at an incredibly fast pace for the last few years. As the total flow increases, it became increasingly important to Booking.com to find the kind of payments partner that could provide the necessary processing capability while boosting success rates.

"As we grow the percentage of bookings that are paid directly through our platform, things like checkout optimization, platform stability and redundancy become increasingly important. To that end, we decided to work with Ingenico ePayments, who can deliver the kind of global footprint and rich portfolio of payment solutions that we require." said Olivier Bisserier, chief financial officer at Booking.com.

Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, executive vice president at Ingenico ePayments, has stated: "Booking.com is one of the world's largest Online Travel Agencies, and they are going through an exciting growth phase as consumers increasingly opt to pay for rooms through the platform. We are proud to provide Booking.com with our services, expertise and ongoing support."

Ingenico ePayments has a long-standing relationship with Booking.com's parent company, Priceline.com, and already processes payments for various other brands in the company's portfolio.

About Ingenico ePayments

Ingenico ePayments is the online and mobile commerce division of Ingenico Group. We connect merchants and consumers, enabling businesses everywhere to go further beyond today's boundaries, creating the future of global commerce. As industry leaders since 1994, our innovative spirit drives us forward across all channels. We are the trusted partner of over 65,000 small and large merchants who rely on us to make payments easy and secure for their customers. With advanced data analytics, fraud management solutions and cross-border commerce expertise, we help merchants optimize their business and grow into new markets around the world. For more information, visit www.ingenico.com/epayments (http://www.ingenico.com/epayments) or follow us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ingenico-epayments?trk=biz-companies-cym) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/Ingenico_ePymts).

About Booking.com

Booking.com is the world leader in booking hotel and other accommodations online. It guarantees the best prices for any type of property - from small independents to five-star luxury. Guests can access the Booking.com website anytime, anywhere from their desktops, mobile phones and tablet devices, and they don't pay booking fees - ever. The Booking.com website is available in 42 languages, offers over one million hotels and accommodations including more than 500,000 vacation rental properties and covers over 95,000 destinations in 224 countries and territories worldwide. It features over 100M reviews written by guests after their stay, and attracts online visitors from both leisure and business markets around the globe. With over 19 years of experience and a team of over 13,000 dedicated employees in 184 offices worldwide, Booking.com operates its own in-house customer service team, which is available 24/7 to assist guests in their native languages and ensure an exceptional customer experience.

Established in 1996, Booking.com B.V. owns and operates Booking.com, and is part of The Priceline Group (NASDAQ: PCLN). Follow us onTwitter, Google+ and Pinterest, like us on Facebook, or learn more at http://www.booking.com.

