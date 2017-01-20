sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

HEINEKEN NV: HEINEKEN STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION ON KIRIN IN BRAZIL

Amsterdam, 20th January 2017 - In response to press speculation on Kirin in Brazil, HEINEKEN N.V. confirms that it is currently in discussions with Kirin Holdings Company, Limited regarding a potential transaction in respect of Brasil Kirin Holding S.A. These discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty that an agreement will be reached. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

-End-

Press enquiries:                                                
John Clarke                                                                   
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                         
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                                               

Michael Fuchs                                                               
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com                         
Tel: +31-20-5239-355                       

Investor and analyst enquiries:
Sonya Ghobrial
E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Marc Kanter / Gabriela Malczynska
E-mail: investors@heineken.com (mailto:investors@heineken.com)
Tel: +31-20-5239-590

Editorial information:
HEINEKEN is the world's most international brewer. It is the leading developer and marketer of premium beer and cider brands. Led by the Heineken® brand, the Group has a powerful portfolio of more than 250 international, regional, local and specialty beers and ciders. We are committed to innovation, long-term brand investment, disciplined sales execution and focused cost management. Through "Brewing a Better World", sustainability is embedded in the business and delivers value for all stakeholders. HEINEKEN has a well-balanced geographic footprint with leadership positions in both developed and developing markets. We employ approximately 73,000 people and operate 167 breweries, malteries, cider plants and other production facilities in more than 70 countries. Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. shares trade on the Euronext in Amsterdam. Prices for the ordinary shares may be accessed on Bloomberg under the symbols HEIA NA and HEIO NA and on Reuters under HEIN.AS and HEIO.AS. HEINEKEN has two sponsored level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) programmes: Heineken N.V. (OTCQX: HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX: HKHHY). Most recent information is available on HEINEKEN's website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com (http://www.theheinekencompany.com/) and follow us via @HEINEKENCorp.

Market Abuse Regulation
This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Please click here for full press release. (http://hugin.info/130667/R/2072492/778896.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: HEINEKEN NV via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)