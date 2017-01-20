Cargotec Corporation: Kalmar to supply new generation empty container handlers to DP World Jebel Ali Port



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 20 JANUARY 2017, AT 9 AM (EET)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded an order to supply DP World's flagship terminal, Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, with the new generation empty container handlers. The order for 13 units has been booked into Cargotec's 2016 fourth quarter order intake. The deliveries will begin in the second quarter of 2017 and they are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017.

Commenting on the order, Suresh Ananthanarayan, Kalmar's Key Account Manager for DP World, said: "This is the first order of Kalmar's new range of empty container handlers for the Middle East & Africa region. The new product matches the requirements for the region's busiest and most demanding port and demonstrates Kalmar's advancements in product offering.

Kalmar's new range of empty container handlers was launched in November 2016. The DCG80-45ES8 machines sold have the capacity of eight tonnes and they can stack eight containers high. Every empty container handler in this range comes fitted with the latest EGO cabin as well as with Kalmar SmartFleet remote monitoring and reporting system that improves operational transparency and reduces downtime. The state of art machine gives total comfort and ease of operation for the drivers.

Further information for the press





Rob van Klingeren, Managing Director, Kalmar Middle East

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2015 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





Image 2: Kalmar Empty Container Handler (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2072340/778797.jpg)

Image 1: Kalmar Empty Container Handler (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2072340/778796.jpg)



