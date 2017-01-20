Boeing Selects CTT for 777X Humidification Systems

NYKÖPING, Sweden, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CTT SYSTEMS AB ("CTT"), the market leader of humidity control systems for aircraft, has been selected by Boeing to provide the humidification systems for flight deck, crew rests and cabin zone A/B for the Boeing 777X aircraft. CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue.

Selecting CTT enables Boeing to bring proven humidification capabilities and performance from the 787 to the 777X and migrate to premium passenger cabins (zone A and B). In total, the Boeing 777X aircraft can be equipped with five of our humidifiers.

"We are honoured that Boeing has selected CTT for another widebody program. This is a major win for CTT, building on our experiences on the 787," said Torbjörn Johansson, CEO of CTT Systems. "The demand for humidification is proven on the787 with a flight deck humidifier fleet selection close to 80 percent and I am convinced that this extended offering will be well received by airlines."

The 777X will be the largest and most efficient twin-engine jet in the world, with 12 percent lower fuel consumption and 10 percent lower operating costs than the competition.

"I strongly believe that the 777X award with five optional humidifiers per aircraft has a great chance to rival the 787 Dreamliner average shipset content of approx. 2 humidifiers per aircraft," comments Torbjörn Johansson, CEO of CTT Systems.

CTT's humidifier maintains relative humidity in the human comfort zone of approx. 20 percent Relative Humidity. A higher humidity on long-haul flights reduces dry air related problems (e.g. fatigue, jet-lag, red eyes, dry skin, spread of virus diseases) and improves wellbeing and sleep. The humidifier is based on evaporative cooling technology and uses a method that effectively precludes the transfer of bacteria.

About CTT SYSTEMS (www.ctt.se)

CTT Systems is the market leading provider of humidity control systems for aircraft. Our products are offered for retrofit installations and line-fit on A380, A350 and Boeing 787. The crew humidifier is standard in all crew rest compartment fitted Boeing 787 aircraft and optional in the crew rest compartment on A380 and A350. The flight deck humidifier is optional on A350 and Boeing 787. Cair' cabin humidification is offered as supplier furnished equipment for First and Business Class on Airbus A350. The Zonal Drying' anti-condensation system is basic equipment on Boeing 787 and optional A350.

For additional information

Torbjörn Johansson

CEO at CTT Systems AB

Tel. +46-155-205901

Mobile +46-70-665 24 46

E-mail: torbjorn.johansson@ctt.se

This information is disclosed by CTT Systems AB in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act, the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act, or the requirements stated in the listing agreements. The information was submitted for publication on January 20, 2017 at 08:30 (CET).

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ctt-systems/r/boeing-selects-ctt-for-777x-humidification-systems,c2170259

The following files are available for download: