With focus on artificial intelligence, Agile and DevOps, Liquid Studios help clients speed up innovation through rapid prototyping and application development

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) has opened its first UK-based Liquid Studio in the heart of London's business district. The Liquid Studio is purpose-built to help speed up innovation and software development cycles, giving clients an open environment in which they can accelerate their next phase of digital transformation. At the Liquid Studio, clients can quickly turn concepts into products, taking days to achieve what used to take months. Experimenting with innovative technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) helps organizations become more agile around their operations and customer experience.

Clients will work alongside Accenture engineers to use contemporary architectures, reusable components and intelligent automation tools. The speed of prototype and custom application creation is accelerated using Agile and DevOps development principles, which crucially shorten the time to real business impact. Apps developed in the Liquid Studio help to deliver on Accenture's Future of Applications vision of liquid, intelligent and connected software.

"London has emerged as an amazing environment where innovation, speed and scale all come together," said Emma McGuigan, senior managing director, Accenture Technology. "The leading digital businesses understand how to leverage innovative technologies and have the capability to move quickly when changes are needed. Opening a Liquid Studio so close to where these companies are based in London will help them build digital experiences and unlock new value. Liquid Studios are an integral part of the Accenture Innovation Architecture, serving as a vital connection point between rapid application prototyping and practical, real world software deployment."

The Liquid Studio in London has flagship capabilities around AI and cognitive processes, as well as offering expertise in IoT, cloud, blockchain and security amongst other essential technology solutions. The Liquid Studio benefits from being part of the Accenture alliance ecosystem. This network enables it to use open innovation to take cutting-edge technologies and digital expertise from the start-up community and into development for clients. This is one of the ways that Accenture endeavours to lead with innovation to help clients "imagine and invent" the future.

The London site will collaborate with the Accenture Liquid Studios in Silicon Valley, Paris, Milan, Nantes and Kronberg, and with the Accenture Labs, where Accenture incubates and prototypes new concepts through applied R&D projects. Accenture plans to open more Liquid Studios around the world in 2017.

The Accenture Innovation Architecture brings together the company's capabilities-from research, ventures and labs to studios, innovation centers and delivery centers-to develop and deliver disruptive innovations for clients, and to scale them faster.

For more information, visit: www.accenture.com/liquidstudiolondon

