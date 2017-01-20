sprite-preloader
Freitag, 20.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,511 Euro		+0,02
+0,17 %
WKN: 893517 ISIN: GB0001411924 Ticker-Symbol: BSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SKY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKY PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,544
11,787
10:11
11,591
11,764
10:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SKY PLC
SKY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SKY PLC11,511+0,17 %