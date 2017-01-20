Westinghouse Electric Company LLC announced today that it has transitioned its previously announced acquisition of Nuclear Logistics LLC. (NL), a third-party supplier of safety-related equipment solutions to the nuclear industry owned by AZZ Inc., to a teaming agreement. Under the agreement, Westinghouse and AZZ Inc. will jointly market their safety-related equipment solutions to the nuclear industry.

"This agreement reflects both companies' shared commitment to providing the nuclear industry with high-quality design, manufacturing, testing, qualification and commercial grade dedication services," said David Howell, Senior Vice President, Westinghouse Operating Plants Business. "Through this agreement, our mutual customers will receive the combined capabilities of both organizations providing unparalleled products and services focused on meeting the nuclear industry's equipment challenges with cost-effective, technically superior, high-quality equipment solutions.

To learn more about Westinghouse Electric Company, a Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions company, and our vision to be the first to innovate the next technology, practice or solution that helps our customers generate safer, cleaner, more reliable energy visit www.westinghousenuclear.com.

