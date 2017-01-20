The following information is based on the press release from Tryg A/S (Tryg) published on January 20, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Tryg has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 8, 2017, approves an extraordinary dividend of DKK 3.54 per share in addition to an ordinary dividend of DKK 3.60 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is March 9, 2017. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and futures in Tryg (TRYG).



For further information please see attached file.



