Changes in Eltel's Nomination Committee Composition for the AGM 2017

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Following the recent change in the ownership of Eltel AB, the composition of Eltel's Nomination Committee has changed. As of 20 January 2017, the four largest shareholders of Eltel are: Zeres Capital, the Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4), Swedbank Robur Fonder and the First National Pension Fund (AP1).

Lannebo fonder has reduced its holding from 6.78% and is no longer among the four largest shareholders. Consequently, they will step down from the Nomination Committee while AP1 will take on the position. The Nomination Committee members as of today are:

Joakim Rubin , Zeres Capital (13.00% of votes)

, Zeres Capital (13.00% of votes) Per Colleen , The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) (9.59% of votes)

, The Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund (AP4) (9.59% of votes) Marianne Flink , Swedbank Robur Fonder (9.56% of votes) and

, Swedbank Robur Fonder (9.56% of votes) and Ossian Ekdal, The First Swedish National Pension Fund (AP1) (5.05% of votes)

The Nomination Committee members represent 37.22% of the votes in the Company.

The Committee's proposal will be presented in the Notice to the Annual General Meeting 2017 and on the company website. Eltel's Annual General Meeting 2017 will take place on 28 April 2017

