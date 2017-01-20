Research and Markets - Telecom Cloud Market to Reach $30.79 Billion by 2021: Key Vendors are AT&T, BT Group, Centurylink, Deutsche Telekom & Ericsson

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telecom Cloud Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
The telecom cloud market is expected to grow from USD 10.92 Billion in 2016 to USD 30.79 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period. The major drivers of this market include need for lower operational & administration costs and the increasing awareness about telecom cloud among enterprises.
The services segment holds the largest market size and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. These telecom cloud services are gaining huge adoption due to their ability to provide enterprises with high bandwidth and redundancy of data maintenance, better connectivity, uptime, and smoother customer experience.
The telecom cloud market report has been broadly classified into applications. The traffic management application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by other applications, such as customer management. Many organizations feel that the customer life cycle management can help retain customers to a greater extent. The growing demand for telecom cloud is increasing the demand of this application widely.
The Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model is estimated to hold the largest market size in the telecom cloud market. The main reason for high adoption of IaaS is that, it helps manage, monitor, and access remote datacenter infrastructure, such as storage, networking, and networking services. So, instead of purchasing hardware, users can purchase IaaS as per their requirement and consumption.
The Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are moving towards the adoption of telecom cloud and are growing rapidly at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. SMEs are realizing the importance of cloud services & solutions, such as greater productivity, greater design efficiency, better product quality, decreased cost of new product introduction, insight into critical processes, better reporting & analytics, standards & regulatory compliance, improved design review & approval processes, improved communication, and increased resource utilization.
The need for lower operational & administration costs and the increasing awareness about telecom cloud among the enterprises are the driving factors for this market. On the other hand, the risk of information loss and increasing demand for Over-the-Top (OTT) cloud services are some of the major restraints & challenges in the market.
Companies Mentioned:
- AT&T Inc.
- BT Group PLC
- Centurylink, Inc.
- Deutsche Telekom
- Ericsson
- Fusion Telecommunications International, Inc.
- Global It Communications, Inc.
- Level 3 Communications, Inc.
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Orange Business Services
- Singapore Telecommunications Limited
- Telstra Corporation Limited
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Xo Communications
- Zte Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Telecom Cloud Market Analysis, By Type
8 Telecom Cloud Market Analysis, By Application
9 Telecom Cloud Market Analysis, By Service Model
10 Telecom Cloud Market Analysis, By Organization Size
11 Telecom Cloud Market Analysis, By End User
12 Geographic Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
14 Company Profiles
15 Other Major Vendors
16 Appendix
