PR Newswire

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Issues Clarification Following Announcements by Rolls-Royce plc

CHICHESTER, England, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc
  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group
  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has no involvement whatsoever in issues relating to alleged bribery and subsequent legal settlements reached by Rolls-Royce plc
  • Rolls-Royce Motor Cars just announced second highest sales in the marque's 113-year history

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is issuing this statement in order to clarify confusion and misreporting that has arisen in certain media around the world, following recent statements issued by Rolls-Royce plc.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc which manufactures power systems for aircraft, ships and land applications.Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group (Munich), based at Goodwood near Chichester in West Sussex, United Kingdom. It commenced business on 1 January 2003 at its new global production facility.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars manufactures and sells the world's pinnacle super-luxury automobiles, including the Phantom, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn range of models.

As an entirely separate company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has no involvement whatsoever in issues relating to alleged bribery and subsequent legal settlements reached by Rolls-Royce plc with authorities in various jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has recently announced its second highest ever annual sales result in the marque's 113-year history, up 6% on its 2015 results. A total of 4,011 cars were delivered to customers in more than 50 countries, affirming the Brand's strength and resilience in a year of challenging market conditions for luxury goods worldwide.

Notes to editors:

Editors are kindly asked to note that images of Rolls-Royce motor cars, the black and silver "Double R" logo, the "Spirit of Ecstasy" ("Flying Lady") hood ornament, the Rolls-Royce Pantheon Grille and other related content are all signifiers of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and its Brand.

The use of these images to illustrate stories relating to Rolls-Royce plc, the power systems company, is incorrect and leads to confusion.

It is kindly requested that editors forward this advisory to picture desks, on-line desks and any other relevant departments.

You can find all our press releases and press kits, as well as a wide selection of high resolution, downloadable photographs and video footage at our media website, PressClub. You can also find the communications team at Rolls-Royce Motor Cars on Twitter and Instagram (RollsRoyceMedia).


© 2017 PR Newswire