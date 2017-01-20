Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Issues Clarification Following Announcements by Rolls-Royce plc

CHICHESTER, England, January 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is issuing this statement in order to clarify confusion and misreporting that has arisen in certain media around the world, following recent statements issued by Rolls - Royce plc .



Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a completely separate company from Rolls-Royce plc which manufactures power systems for aircraft, ships and land applications.Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BMW Group (Munich), based at Goodwood near Chichester in West Sussex, United Kingdom. It commenced business on 1 January 2003 at its new global production facility.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars manufactures and sells the world's pinnacle super-luxury automobiles, including the Phantom, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn range of models.

As an entirely separate company, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has no involvement whatsoever in issues relating to alleged bribery and subsequent legal settlements reached by Rolls-Royce plc with authorities in various jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has recently announced its second highest ever annual sales result in the marque's 113-year history, up 6% on its 2015 results. A total of 4,011 cars were delivered to customers in more than 50 countries, affirming the Brand's strength and resilience in a year of challenging market conditions for luxury goods worldwide.

