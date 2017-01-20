Research and Markets - Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market Growth at CAGR of 33.54% by 2021, with AtriCure, Boston Scientific, Coherex Medical & St. Jude Medical Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global left atrial appendage closure market to grow at a CAGR of 33.54% during the period 2017-2021.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global left atrial appendage closure market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of medical devices required for left atrial appendage closure.

The increasing clinical trials of research organizations and vendors will expand the application of LAA closure devices by driving the revenue in the market. For new product approval and fulfilled regulatory procedures, it is necessary to carry out clinical trials. Various universities and vendors sponsor this clinical trial. Vendors focus on such trials because positive or negative clinical results of long-term follow-up from trials have an impact on the market.

According to the report, the growing incidences of atrial fibrillation increase the demand for LAA closure devices. Atrial fibrillation is the most common type of heart arrhythmia in which the heart beats at a rapid and irregular pace. The irregular heart rhythm fluctuates the blood flow from the heart, causing blood to stagnate in the LAA, form clots, and increase the risk of stroke. There are some risk factors such as diabetes, cigarette smoking, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases that lead to atrial fibrillation. LAA closure devices play a pivotal role in managing stroke risk in atrial fibrillation patients.



Among the many cardiovascular diseases, atrial fibrillation is a common risk factor, which leads to stroke in some individuals. The LAA closure device is used to close the appendage that occurs in the left atria and reduces the risk of stroke. LAA closure devices are minimally invasive, which offers a novel approach for atrial fibrillation treatment.

